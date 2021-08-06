Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Increases Dividend to $0.24 Per Share

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share on Wednesday, September 29th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23.

FOX has raised its dividend payment by 27.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

FOXA stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.88. The company had a trading volume of 24,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,227,373. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.77. The firm has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.91. FOX has a twelve month low of $24.17 and a twelve month high of $44.80.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. FOX had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 15.91%. FOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that FOX will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on FOXA shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of FOX from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.27.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

