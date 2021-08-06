Grandfield & Dodd LLC Acquires 79 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,486 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HD. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 48.3% during the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 224 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Home Depot stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $333.20. 29,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,110,131. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $318.30. The company has a market capitalization of $354.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $345.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.86%.

The Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HD. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.89.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

