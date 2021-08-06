Grandfield & Dodd LLC Has $980,000 Stock Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,621.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 16.1% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on BMRN. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.92.

BMRN traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.32. The stock had a trading volume of 884 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,449. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.59. The company has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.52. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $71.35 and a one year high of $121.23. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 43.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total value of $657,969.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 312,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,141,686.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.