Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by Buffington Mohr McNeal

Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,052 shares during the quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,774,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,289,283,000 after purchasing an additional 671,918 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,455,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,289,000 after purchasing an additional 6,063,098 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,733,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,255 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,261,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,251,000 after purchasing an additional 115,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,822,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MRK traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.08. 140,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,654,308. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.71 and a 12-month high of $87.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.58. The stock has a market cap of $190.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 53.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. Truist started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.26.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

