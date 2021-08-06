Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 target price on the savings and loans company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Capitol Federal Financial is a federally chartered mid-tier holding company. Capitol Federal Savings Bank is the only operating subsidiary. The bank is a community-oriented financial institution offering a variety of financial services to meet the needs of the communities we serve. They attract retail deposits from the general public and invest those funds primarily in permanent loans secured by first mortgages on owner-occupied, one- to four-family residences. “

Get Capitol Federal Financial alerts:

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Capitol Federal Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFFN traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.05. 521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,894. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.85. Capitol Federal Financial has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $14.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 0.32.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 5.97%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.34%.

In related news, CEO John B. Dicus sold 14,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $189,880.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,314,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,102,880.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CFFN. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 863.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 146.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,963 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,078 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares during the period. 76.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc is a holding company, which operates as a community-oriented financial institution. It offers a variety of financial products and services including checking and savings accounts, loans, and eBanking. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

Featured Article: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capitol Federal Financial (CFFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.