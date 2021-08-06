Buffington Mohr McNeal Purchases 190 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 0.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,486 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Teleflex makes up approximately 1.8% of Buffington Mohr McNeal’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $9,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teleflex in the first quarter worth $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 195.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 139 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teleflex in the first quarter worth $59,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teleflex in the first quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Teleflex in the second quarter worth $80,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TFX shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Teleflex from $448.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Teleflex from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $459.80.

NYSE TFX traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $378.35. 1,828 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,971. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $399.44. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1 year low of $312.33 and a 1 year high of $449.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.19.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.48. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 13.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 12.75%.

In other news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,476 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.86, for a total value of $1,376,009.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,069,440.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,384 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.66, for a total value of $943,253.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,675,452.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,424 shares of company stock worth $3,825,231. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

