HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Given New $660.00 Price Target at Mizuho

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $570.00 to $660.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on HubSpot from $655.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on HubSpot from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $550.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. HubSpot presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $625.91.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Shares of HubSpot stock traded down $5.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $654.14. The company had a trading volume of 721 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,751. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $565.04. The firm has a market cap of $30.57 billion, a PE ratio of -326.19 and a beta of 1.68. HubSpot has a 52-week low of $249.36 and a 52-week high of $660.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.01 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. The company’s revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that HubSpot will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.56, for a total transaction of $4,118,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 635,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,075,495.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.00, for a total transaction of $358,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,719 shares of company stock valued at $25,638,644 over the last 90 days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,494,898 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,587,418,000 after purchasing an additional 478,088 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth $157,782,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in HubSpot by 12.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,945,446 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,337,851,000 after buying an additional 336,350 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 24.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,581,528 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $718,348,000 after purchasing an additional 308,893 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 380.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 334,656 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,082,000 after purchasing an additional 265,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.