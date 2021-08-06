Grandfield & Dodd LLC Invests $6.58 Million in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,708 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,580,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 66 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $504.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Teledyne Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $466.67.

TDY stock traded up $3.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $457.69. 897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,925. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $301.76 and a 12-month high of $462.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $430.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 46.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.13.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $1.67. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 10.77%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 15.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

