Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bouygues SA is a diversified industrial group. The company’s business sectors of activity consists of Construction includes building & civil works and energies & services, Immobilier includes property development and Colas, Telecoms, with Bouygues Telecom and Media, with TF1. Bouygues SA is based in Paris, France. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Bouygues from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $37.20 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Bouygues in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.20.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BOUYF remained flat at $$37.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 24 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103. Bouygues has a 1 year low of $33.96 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.24.

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.01 billion. Bouygues had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 8.11%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bouygues will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

About Bouygues

Bouygues SA provides constructions for building, civil works, energy and services, property, roads and coals. The firm provides commercial, highway and residential construction and mobile telecommunication services. It provides construction businesses, bouygues construction bouygues immobilier and colas.

