Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Sold by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 0.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,117 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $4,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on VMC. Truist Securities increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Vulcan Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.64.

NYSE VMC traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $179.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,325. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $119.28 and a fifty-two week high of $194.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $175.74. The company has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59 and a beta of 0.58.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

