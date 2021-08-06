Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 106.63% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $62.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.34 million.

Shares of TSLX stock opened at $22.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.75. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 52 week low of $16.12 and a 52 week high of $23.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is 74.21%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSLX. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

In other Sixth Street Specialty Lending news, Director Richard A. Higginbotham purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.88 per share, with a total value of $109,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc acts as private equity fund. The fund target companies operating in the fields health, commercial, internet, industrial, technology serveries. It provides financing for first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt and equity and other investments,transaction size between $15 to $350 million, EBTIDA of $10 to $250 million and enterprise value of $50 million.

