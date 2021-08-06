Trust Co. of Oklahoma Decreases Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma decreased its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 18.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in AON were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in AON by 348.0% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AON by 318.2% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on AON from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of AON from $287.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James upgraded AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.88.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $262.40 on Friday. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $179.52 and a 12-month high of $267.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $59.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 0.86.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. AON had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 61.03%. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Aon plc will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.80%.

About AON

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

