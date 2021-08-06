Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 12.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,607 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Square were worth $3,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the second quarter worth about $274,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 7.8% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 10.4% during the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 19,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 22.7% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the second quarter worth about $546,000. Institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Square from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Moffett Nathanson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Square in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Square from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Square from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Square from $225.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Square has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.21.

In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $79,130.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 121,372 shares in the company, valued at $24,881,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.98, for a total transaction of $20,198,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 778,704 shares of company stock worth $174,621,969 in the last 90 days. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $281.81 on Friday. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.00 and a 12-month high of $289.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $239.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.33 billion, a PE ratio of 247.20, a P/E/G ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 2.41.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

