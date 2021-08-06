30,000 Shares in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Purchased by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,875,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $51.15 on Friday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.65 and a 52-week high of $56.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.77.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 37.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.08%.

ALLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.06.

In other Ally Financial news, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 3,333 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $166,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $138,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,121,136.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,833 shares of company stock valued at $1,391,175 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

