Heritage Wealth Advisors Buys 196 Shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,253 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in NewMarket were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEU. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of NewMarket by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of NewMarket by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,770 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of NewMarket by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NewMarket in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NewMarket by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,461 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,344,000 after acquiring an additional 8,105 shares during the last quarter. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded NewMarket from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of NYSE NEU opened at $319.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $319.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. NewMarket Co. has a twelve month low of $297.29 and a twelve month high of $432.55.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

