Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) PT Raised to $65.00

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) had its price target increased by analysts at Cowen from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.51% from the stock’s previous close.

LSCC has been the subject of several other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.43.

Shares of LSCC opened at $59.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.79, a P/E/G ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 4.18. Lattice Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $26.14 and a 1 year high of $60.00.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 15.33%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director Krishna Rangasayee sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total value of $272,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,254.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 53,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $3,034,162.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,588 shares of company stock worth $9,469,120 over the last ninety days. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 31.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter worth about $207,000. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

