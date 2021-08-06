Heritage Wealth Advisors Raises Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 360,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,424,000 after purchasing an additional 49,110 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 271,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,648,000 after purchasing an additional 8,261 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 23,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 7,442 shares in the last quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 93,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $55.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.67. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $53.64 and a 12 month high of $56.98.

