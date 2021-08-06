The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 96.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,422 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 87,536 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Oklahoma raised its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 46,199 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Asset Management Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Advisors LLC now owns 350,573 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 539,782 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,330,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 86,856 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 21,610 shares during the period. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 127.8% during the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 66,493 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 37,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on WMB. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. TD Securities raised their target price on The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $25.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $30.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.47. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $28.35.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 149.09%.

The Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

