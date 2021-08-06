Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Bought by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 183.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in Tyson Foods by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Tyson Foods by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC increased its position in Tyson Foods by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 34,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Tyson Foods by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii increased its position in Tyson Foods by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Argus upgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Stephens upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.71.

Tyson Foods stock opened at $70.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.02. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.82 and a 52 week high of $81.79.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.56%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

