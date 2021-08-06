Barrington Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of KAR Auction Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 4th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.13. Barrington Research also issued estimates for KAR Auction Services’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of KAR Auction Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. KAR Auction Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.88.

Shares of KAR opened at $18.13 on Friday. KAR Auction Services has a 1-year low of $13.55 and a 1-year high of $20.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.32. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 9.55%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KAR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,535,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $233,031,000 after buying an additional 1,250,797 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 4.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,078,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $89,130,000 after purchasing an additional 230,045 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 176.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,935,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150,931 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 66.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,346,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 15.1% in the first quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 4,336,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,029,000 after acquiring an additional 568,006 shares in the last quarter.

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

