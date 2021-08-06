FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:FLXN)

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a report released on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer analyst F. Brisebois anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn ($1.11) per share for the year.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $28.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.02 million.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Flexion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James decreased their target price on Flexion Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Flexion Therapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Flexion Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Flexion Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.44.

Shares of FLXN stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $6.38. 5,685 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 769,614. The company has a market cap of $318.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.35. Flexion Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.59 and a 1-year high of $13.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.82.

In other Flexion Therapeutics news, insider Christina Willwerth sold 3,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total value of $25,445.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 133,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,984.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,184 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,972 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,386 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,839 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 203.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,775 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,875 shares during the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flexion Therapeutics Company Profile

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions in the United States. The company offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) knee pain.

