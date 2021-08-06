FY2022 EPS Estimates for KAR Auction Services, Inc. Decreased by Truist Securiti (NYSE:KAR)

KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of KAR Auction Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $1.07 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.19.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on KAR Auction Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. KAR Auction Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.88.

Shares of NYSE KAR traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.55. The company had a trading volume of 18,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,168,347. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.32, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. KAR Auction Services has a one year low of $13.55 and a one year high of $20.85.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 4.03%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the first quarter worth $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 49.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the second quarter worth $45,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 50.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the first quarter worth $164,000.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

