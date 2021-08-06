BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) – Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.49.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. BioDelivery Sciences International had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 16.32%.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BDSI. Roth Capital cut their price target on BioDelivery Sciences International from $7.00 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on BioDelivery Sciences International from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

BDSI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.72. 2,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 928,594. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.67. The stock has a market cap of $366.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $5.45.

In other BioDelivery Sciences International news, Director Kevin Kotler bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,098,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,570,433.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BDSI. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $439,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 366.2% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 146,497 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 115,071 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 279,799 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 36,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,353 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 25,647 shares in the last quarter. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for chronic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

