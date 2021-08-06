Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.77 Per Share

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 4th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the company will earn $3.77 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.63. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.78 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$12.12 billion for the quarter.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GWO. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Great-West Lifeco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$38.21.

Shares of GWO stock traded up C$0.21 on Friday, reaching C$38.39. 78,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,425,438. The company has a market cap of C$35.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$36.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.56, a quick ratio of 21.56 and a current ratio of 25.23. Great-West Lifeco has a 1 year low of C$25.17 and a 1 year high of C$38.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.438 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. Great-West Lifeco’s payout ratio is 49.16%.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

