Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for Horace Mann Educators Co. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:HMN)

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Horace Mann Educators in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.94. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $347.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.10 million. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

HMN stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.47. 2 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,889. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Horace Mann Educators has a 52 week low of $32.35 and a 52 week high of $44.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.62.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 49.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 900.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the first quarter worth about $206,000.

In related news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 9,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.47%.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.