Clean Yield Group Invests $97,000 in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,200 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HP during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in HP in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HP by 176.3% in the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

NYSE HPQ opened at $29.23 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $36.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.32.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. HP had a net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 143.70%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. HP’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.21%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of HP in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $254,242.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Recommended Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.