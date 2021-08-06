Clean Yield Group Takes Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MAR. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 3.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.9% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.5% in the first quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 2.9% during the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $141.72 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.95 and a fifty-two week high of $159.98. The company has a market capitalization of $45.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.70 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.08.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.36. Marriott International had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 118.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.64) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $49,701.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,992.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.59.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

