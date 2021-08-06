Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target to $235.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price target upped by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NXPI. Raymond James lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.80.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $212.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $201.65. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $117.25 and a 52-week high of $216.43. The firm has a market cap of $58.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.01, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.78.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $4,962,149.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,687,375.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 144.2% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 127 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 66.7% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

