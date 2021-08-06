Analysts Anticipate Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.96 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) will post $2.96 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Molson Coors Beverage’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.03 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.89 billion. Molson Coors Beverage reported sales of $2.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will report full-year sales of $10.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.21 billion to $10.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $10.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.25 billion to $10.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Molson Coors Beverage.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.97%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TAP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.82.

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $48.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.15. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $32.11 and a fifty-two week high of $61.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TAP. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 24.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,249,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,467,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550,843 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 0.4% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,524,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,634,000 after acquiring an additional 24,389 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 7.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,577,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,115,000 after acquiring an additional 310,915 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,541,000 after acquiring an additional 87,918 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 23.2% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,301,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,868,000 after acquiring an additional 622,530 shares during the period. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

