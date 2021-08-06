Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.65 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) will post earnings of $1.65 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.74 and the lowest is $1.59. Mid-America Apartment Communities posted earnings per share of $1.57 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will report full year earnings of $6.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.49 to $6.92. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.82 to $7.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Mid-America Apartment Communities.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 6.66%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.42.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 6,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $961,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,886,230.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Stockert sold 4,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.86, for a total transaction of $687,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,790,401.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,252,540 over the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,386,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,643,760,000 after purchasing an additional 131,361 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 27.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,370,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $630,891,000 after buying an additional 934,847 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 32,996.5% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,315,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,228,000 after buying an additional 2,308,108 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,301,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,431,000 after buying an additional 27,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,886,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,045,000 after buying an additional 20,521 shares in the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $191.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $176.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a fifty-two week low of $110.53 and a fifty-two week high of $196.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.76%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.