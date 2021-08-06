Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) Rating Increased to Outperform at Raymond James

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) was upgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.13% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. assumed coverage on Coursera in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Coursera in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Coursera in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Coursera in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Coursera from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.35.

Shares of COUR stock opened at $40.86 on Wednesday. Coursera has a 12 month low of $32.59 and a 12 month high of $62.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.34.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coursera will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Coursera news, insider Leah F. Belsky sold 15,402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total value of $631,790.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Betty M. Vandenbosch sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $304,487.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,529,707.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 327,289 shares of company stock worth $12,969,302 in the last ninety days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Coursera in the second quarter valued at about $651,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Coursera in the second quarter worth about $88,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coursera in the second quarter worth about $773,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Coursera in the second quarter worth about $777,000. Finally, Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC bought a new stake in shares of Coursera in the second quarter worth about $2,120,000. 31.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

