Morgan Stanley Lowers Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Price Target to $41.00

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PACB. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.40.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

PACB stock opened at $35.02 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.65 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 35.45 and a quick ratio of 34.97. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 12 month low of $3.91 and a 12 month high of $53.69.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 64.25% and a negative return on equity of 43.06%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, Director William W. Ericson sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total transaction of $970,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $323,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 5.4% in the second quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 16.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 6.9% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 12,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Titus Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 10.6% in the first quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 9,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.