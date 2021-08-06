Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by XR Securities LLC

XR Securities LLC lowered its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,054 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,246 shares during the period. XR Securities LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 356 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Workday by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,041 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 68.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on WDAY. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Workday from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $268.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.81.

Workday stock opened at $236.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.29 billion, a PE ratio of -332.39 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $233.81. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.52 and a 52 week high of $282.77.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 4,305 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.43, for a total value of $974,781.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 108,900 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.29, for a total transaction of $25,187,481.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 135,039 shares of company stock worth $31,158,013. 26.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

