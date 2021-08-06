CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Purchases 1,180 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 19.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 359.2% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,365,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,493 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 83.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,281,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,387 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 19.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,394,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,505,000 after acquiring an additional 560,482 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,833,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,843,000 after buying an additional 559,462 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,033,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,910,000 after buying an additional 549,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano bought 16,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.54 per share, with a total value of $999,676.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 483,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,817,002.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADM. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.09.

ADM opened at $58.80 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $43.21 and a one year high of $69.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.76. The company has a market capitalization of $32.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 41.23%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

