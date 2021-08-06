Kforce Inc. (KFRC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 on September 24th

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the business services provider on Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This is an increase from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Kforce has increased its dividend by 66.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Kforce alerts:

Shares of KFRC stock opened at $61.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.82. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.33. Kforce has a 52-week low of $29.17 and a 52-week high of $64.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. Kforce had a return on equity of 40.72% and a net margin of 4.81%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kforce will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Kforce from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Kforce from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.14.

In related news, Director Ralph Struzziero sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $150,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey B. Hackman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $64,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary and permanent satffing services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.