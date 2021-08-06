CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Cuts Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lessened its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 205,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,110,000 after purchasing an additional 9,813 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,190,000 after purchasing an additional 17,327 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,015,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,667,000 after purchasing an additional 332,520 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $274,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,065,901.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,957.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,430 shares of company stock worth $2,370,902 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:MS opened at $97.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.93. The stock has a market cap of $182.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $45.86 and a 1-year high of $98.39.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 42.55%.

MS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.74.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

