Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Increases Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 42.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 208,882 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,726 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $9,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CFG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 1,424.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,059,647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $488,283,000 after purchasing an additional 10,334,260 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,208,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 358.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,451,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,663,000 after acquiring an additional 4,261,604 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,394,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $547,212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038,621 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 109.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,565,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

CFG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.65 target price on the stock. Argus upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.73.

CFG stock opened at $43.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.76. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.46 and a 12-month high of $51.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.71.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.33. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 28.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 64.73%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.