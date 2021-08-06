Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) Issues Earnings Results

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.35, Fidelity Earnings reports. Abiomed had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 14.99%.
NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $348.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 70.76, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $314.71. Abiomed has a 12 month low of $242.73 and a 12 month high of $387.40.
In related news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 25,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total value of $8,133,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,989,197.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.
Abiomed Company Profile
ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.
Featured Article: Fiduciary
Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.