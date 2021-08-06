Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) Issues Earnings Results

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.35, Fidelity Earnings reports. Abiomed had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 14.99%.

NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $348.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 70.76, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $314.71. Abiomed has a 12 month low of $242.73 and a 12 month high of $387.40.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 25,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total value of $8,133,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,989,197.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ABMD. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Abiomed from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $352.00.

Abiomed Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

