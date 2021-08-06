Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.95-1.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.15. Dominion Energy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.700-$4.000 EPS.
D has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Scotiabank raised shares of Dominion Energy from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.30.
Shares of NYSE D opened at $76.08 on Friday. Dominion Energy has a 1 year low of $67.85 and a 1 year high of $86.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.56.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 71.19%.
Dominion Energy Company Profile
Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.
Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.