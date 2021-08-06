FY2021 Earnings Estimate for EnPro Industries, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:NPO)

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) – Research analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for EnPro Industries in a report released on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $5.60 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.10. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for EnPro Industries’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.35 EPS.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. EnPro Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 1.52%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on EnPro Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of NYSE NPO opened at $85.81 on Friday. EnPro Industries has a 1-year low of $53.35 and a 1-year high of $99.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.62 and a beta of 1.62.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NPO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in EnPro Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in EnPro Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

In other EnPro Industries news, Director Thomas M. Botts purchased 2,137 shares of EnPro Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $93.49 per share, with a total value of $199,788.13. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,994.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 2,647 shares of company stock valued at $245,287 in the last three months. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.54%.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

