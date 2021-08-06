Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LECO)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Lincoln Electric in a report released on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.77 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.74. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lincoln Electric’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.89 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.19. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 41.01% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $826.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis.

LECO has been the topic of several other reports. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.29.

Shares of LECO traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $139.73. 93 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,913. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.40. Lincoln Electric has a one year low of $86.88 and a one year high of $141.12. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Lincoln Electric in the first quarter worth $49,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Lincoln Electric in the first quarter worth $61,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 419.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 3,950.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 20.8% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

