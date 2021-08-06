Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Modine Manufacturing in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Modine Manufacturing’s FY2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:MOD traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,546. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $731.55 million, a P/E ratio of -3.40, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.77. Modine Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $5.66 and a 12-month high of $18.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.65.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.08). Modine Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 11.65% and a positive return on equity of 15.00%.

In other Modine Manufacturing news, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 1,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $31,251.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOD. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,143,248 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,194,000 after purchasing an additional 220,211 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,942,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,685,000 after purchasing an additional 432,334 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,774,055 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,431,000 after purchasing an additional 43,450 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 1,061,969 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,685,000 after purchasing an additional 219,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 968,698 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,308,000 after purchasing an additional 218,010 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Building HVAC Systems, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Heavy Duty Equipment and Automotive segments.

