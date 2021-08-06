Truist Securiti Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) – Analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Hostess Brands in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.23. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Hostess Brands’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $291.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens initiated coverage on Hostess Brands in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hostess Brands from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hostess Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.40.

Shares of TWNK traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.94. 4,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,445,222. Hostess Brands has a twelve month low of $11.96 and a twelve month high of $17.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWNK. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 1.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 1.3% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 50,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 17.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 0.6% during the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 338,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 17.9% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter.

In other Hostess Brands news, insider Andrew Wilson Jacobs sold 166,797 shares of Hostess Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $2,662,080.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,647,870. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess ?, Dolly Madison ?, Cloverhill ?, Big Texas ?, and Voortman ? brands.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.