Matt Bull Acquires 12,318,700 Shares of Armadale Capital Plc (LON:ACP) Stock

Armadale Capital Plc (LON:ACP) insider Matt Bull bought 12,318,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £246,374 ($321,889.21).

Shares of Armadale Capital stock traded down GBX 0.34 ($0.00) on Friday, reaching GBX 4.16 ($0.05). 3,458,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,222,324. Armadale Capital Plc has a one year low of GBX 3.01 ($0.04) and a one year high of GBX 5.77 ($0.08). The firm has a market cap of £20.83 million and a P/E ratio of -48.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4.42.

About Armadale Capital

Armadale Capital Plc, an investment company, focuses on investing in and developing natural resources projects in Africa. Its primary interest is in the Mahenge Liandu Graphite project in Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Watermark Global Plc and changed its name to Armadale Capital Plc in July 2013.

