Matt Bull Acquires 12,318,700 Shares of Armadale Capital Plc (LON:ACP) Stock

Armadale Capital Plc (LON:ACP) insider Matt Bull bought 12,318,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £246,374 ($321,889.21).
Shares of Armadale Capital stock traded down GBX 0.34 ($0.00) on Friday, reaching GBX 4.16 ($0.05). 3,458,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,222,324. Armadale Capital Plc has a one year low of GBX 3.01 ($0.04) and a one year high of GBX 5.77 ($0.08). The firm has a market cap of £20.83 million and a P/E ratio of -48.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4.42.
About Armadale Capital
