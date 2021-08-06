Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) CFO Acquires $697,571.80 in Stock

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) CFO Alan Haughie purchased 12,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.94 per share, with a total value of $697,571.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:LPX traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.71. 5,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,964,829. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $27.01 and a 1-year high of $76.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.84.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The building manufacturing company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.49. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 91.77%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue was up 141.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 12.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 14.85%.

LPX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LPX. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 109.3% during the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,289,323 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $237,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240,123 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,543,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 9.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,954,894 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $773,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,554 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 222.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,106,269 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $41,121,000 after purchasing an additional 763,209 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 122.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,230,222 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $68,228,000 after purchasing an additional 677,922 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

