Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Given New C$23.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) had its target price increased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$23.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Laurentian set a C$21.75 price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.25 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$21.75 price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$22.50 target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$22.43.

Get Killam Apartment REIT alerts:

TSE KMP.UN traded up C$0.21 on Friday, reaching C$21.11. The company had a trading volume of 27,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,441. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.47, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of C$2.32 billion and a PE ratio of 16.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$20.44. Killam Apartment REIT has a 12 month low of C$15.87 and a 12 month high of C$21.57.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Killam Apartment REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Killam Apartment REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.