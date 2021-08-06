New Mountain Finance Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NASDAQ:NMFC)

New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th.

NMFC stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.44. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,785. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.40. New Mountain Finance has a fifty-two week low of $8.94 and a fifty-two week high of $13.75.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 105.61%. As a group, analysts expect that New Mountain Finance will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Mountain Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. New Mountain Finance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.83.

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

