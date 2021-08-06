Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 222.5% in the 1st quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 257.5% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $222.92 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $146.88 and a 1-year high of $228.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $222.87.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.