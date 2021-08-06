Clean Yield Group Buys Shares of 1,933 iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. now owns 73,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,702,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 75,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,830,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 975,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,807,000 after buying an additional 4,914 shares during the last quarter. Swan Global Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Swan Global Investments LLC now owns 448,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,846,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Edge Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 71,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 6,923 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $64.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.81. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.60 and a fifty-two week high of $69.87.

