Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Receives $87.20 Consensus PT from Analysts

Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.20.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NGVT shares. TheStreet raised shares of Ingevity from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Ingevity from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Ingevity from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Ingevity in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of NGVT stock opened at $81.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Ingevity has a fifty-two week low of $47.11 and a fifty-two week high of $89.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.73.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.34. Ingevity had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 37.34%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ingevity will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ingevity in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ingevity in the first quarter valued at $113,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Ingevity by 453.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ingevity in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Ingevity in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. 90.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

